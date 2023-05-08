MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Buys $138,984.12 in Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.58 on Monday. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

