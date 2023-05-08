Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $183,842.67 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.05 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

