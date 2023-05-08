Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.