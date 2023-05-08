Movella (MVLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Movella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Movella stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65. Movella has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

