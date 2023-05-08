My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1.01 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,757 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

