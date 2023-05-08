National Bankshares Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.50.

Fortis Stock Performance

TSE FTS opened at C$60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.49. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9262174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

