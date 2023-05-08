National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.00% of National Instruments worth $48,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

