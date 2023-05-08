Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 4.1 %
Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 million, a PE ratio of -537.73 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
