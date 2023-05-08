Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 4.1 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 million, a PE ratio of -537.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.