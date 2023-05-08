Needham & Company LLC Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $44.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

