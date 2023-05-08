Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 134,734 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

