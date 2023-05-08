Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 813 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $42,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $940.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $942.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $861.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

