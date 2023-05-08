Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 90,619 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,331,947. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.