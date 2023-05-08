Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.76% of Littelfuse worth $41,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

