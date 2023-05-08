Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.77.

EPAM Systems Company Profile



EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

