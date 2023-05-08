Nordea Investment Management AB Has $19.82 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

SBAC stock opened at $239.59 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

