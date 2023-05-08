Nordea Investment Management AB Has $34.48 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLK opened at $644.48 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

