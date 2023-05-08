Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,057 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $67.02 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

