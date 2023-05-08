Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 123,234 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.02 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

