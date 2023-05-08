Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.