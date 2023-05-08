Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.
Northwest Natural Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.
Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
