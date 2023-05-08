Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $7.44 Average PT from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get NU alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Up 4.2 %

NU stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.