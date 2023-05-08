NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $894,750.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,533.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4,999.43.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
