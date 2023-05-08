NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $894,750.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,533.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4,999.43.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.