NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells $11,680,340.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total value of $11,680,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,080,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4,999.43. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

