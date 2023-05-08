NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $736,456.25 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4,999.43. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of NVR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Further Reading
