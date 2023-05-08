NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $736,456.25 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4,999.43. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NVR

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

