Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

