Nwam LLC Purchases 154 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:CI opened at $260.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.45. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

