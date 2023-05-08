Nwam LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,346 shares of company stock valued at $38,426,190. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

