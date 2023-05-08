Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

OLPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

