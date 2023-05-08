Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Olin worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olin Stock Up 2.6 %

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

