OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

