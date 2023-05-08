OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
Shares of OPAL stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.