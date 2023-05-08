Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.31 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $904.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

