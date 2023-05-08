Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Open Text by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

