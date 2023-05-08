Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,473 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.