Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,883 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Insider Activity

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

