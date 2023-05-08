Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $104.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

