Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.