Oppenheimer Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $85.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

