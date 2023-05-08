Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE OMI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

