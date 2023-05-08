Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Up 37.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.