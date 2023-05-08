Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

