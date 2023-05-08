Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -31.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

