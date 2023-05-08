Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 130.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after buying an additional 273,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 133,007 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

