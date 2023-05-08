Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 57.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 223.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

