PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.65.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

