PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 327.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after buying an additional 1,401,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,804,000 after purchasing an additional 387,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,318 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,683,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288,213 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.17 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

