Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at TD Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

PSX opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

