PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

