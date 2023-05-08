Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PKPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Pick n Pay Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS PKPYY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

