Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells $1,597,123.20 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $129.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

