Piper Sandler Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

