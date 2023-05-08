Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 37.32% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.93. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $147,736 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

